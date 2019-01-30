Vision for our community at 200 years

Around 30 people attended a public meeting in St George’s Hall on Wednesday 23 January. ‘The 200th anniversary of the battle of Grahamstown on 22 April marks a stark reminder of some of the most painful parts of our history,’ Cathedral Dean Andrew Hunter and historian Julie Wells wrote in their invitation. ‘It is followed next year by the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the 1820 settlers. Both are fundamental, closely related events which defined the very nature and character of our town, and the nation. Anniversaries provide the occasion to reflect. How did we become so unequal as a society and what can be done to correct it?’ The non-politically affiliated initiative was chaired by NELM’s outreach officer Zongezile Matshoba. Contact the Dean or Wells if you’d like more information about this initiative. ahunter@intermail.co.za or j.wells@ru.ac.za Photo: Sue Maclennan