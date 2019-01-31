Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»»Athletics on show at PJ Olivier
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

Athletics on show at PJ Olivier

0
By on News, Results, SPORT, Sport Galleries

PJ Oliver Höerskool hosted their annual athletics meeting on Friday 18 January, in front of a packed school grand stand. Athletes from all age groups ranging from grade three to matrix took to the fields to showcase their abilities in the 100m, 200m, 400m, shot-put, javelin, long jump and high jump events. Photos: Stephen Kisbey-Green

PJ Athletes take on the 400m race on Friday 18 January. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

One of the PJ Olivier High school students giving his all in the 400m race. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

It was a sprint to the finish of the 200m race at PJ Olivier on Friday 18 January. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

A hop skip and a jump at the PJ Oliveir athletics day in the long jump event. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

The younger students were not afraid to give it their all in the Javelin throw at PJ Olivier’s athletics day on Friday 18 January. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

A PJ Olivier student demonstrates his power in the shot-put event at the PJ Olivier athletics day. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

The potential shown by the athletes at the PJ Olivier athletics day is sky high, as demonstrated by this student attempting the high jump. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

The younger students at PJ Olivier showed off their superior technique in the javelin event at the PJ Olivier athletics day on Friday 18 January. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

All of the PJ Olivier students were jumping to their full potential, particularly in the long jump events. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

The start of this 400m race at the PJ Olivier athletics day seemed a daunting prospect for some students. Photo: Stephen Kinsey-Green

It was a close run 200m race between these PJ Olivier students. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green

Facebook Comments

About Author

Young and up-and-coming sports reporter with a passion for rugby and cricket. Born and raised in Boksburg, Gauteng, I came to Grahamstown (Makhanda) to learn the journalism trade, and improve all round.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.