Poetic Licence

If you were to ask me to name one poem that has profoundly changed my life, it would be one written by Mary Oliver, who died last Thursday in Florida at the age of 83. It is called ‘The Journey’, and I owe it, as I have described previously in this column, an immense debt of gratitude.

Mary Oliver was born and raised in the American mid-western state of Ohio, enduring a difficult upbringing in which she suffered neglect and sexual abuse. In a 2011 magazine interview, she declared, “I had a very dysfunctional family, and a very hard childhood. So I made a world out of words. And it was my salvation.”

As soon as she could, she left home and eventually settled, with her lifelong partner, the photographer Molly Malone Cook, in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a place perfect for her habit of taking frequent long walks out into the natural world from which almost all of her poetry derives.

Direct, honest and accessible both in its language and imagery, Mary Oliver’s poetry has garnered her a worldwide following. Her books, for which she won both the Pulitzer Prize and the (US) National Book

Award, were regular best-sellers. She was, and remains, hugely popular. This very popularity with ordinary readers, however, meant that she suffered some condescending and mean-spirited reviews from academic critics. Her obituary in the Washington Post hints at why this might have been:

“While many of her contemporaries were creatures of the academy, holders of graduate degrees and distinguished professorships, Ms. Oliver kept her distance. She never graduated from college and taught

only occasionally… With the exception of her partner, Molly Malone Cook… Ms. Oliver seemed to prefer the company of dogs to people.”

She found the greatest joy, the greatest meaning, in nature, and there are innumerable poems I could quote to illustrate this. Rather than do so, though, let me invite you to come along to the first Reddits Poetry evening of 2019 on Friday 25 January where (I hope) a few of Mary Oliver’s fans may choose to read something of hers as a remembrance. Perhaps this will be one of them:

In Blackwater Woods

Look, the trees

are turning

their own bodies

into pillars

of light,

are giving off the rich

fragrance of cinnamon

and fulfillment,

the long tapers

of cattails

are bursting and floating away over

the blue shoulders

of the ponds,

and every pond,

no matter what its

name is, is

nameless now.

Every year

everything

I have ever learned

in my lifetime

leads back to this: the fires

and the black river of loss

whose other side

is salvation,

whose meaning

none of us will ever know.

To live in this world

you must be able

to do three things:

to love what is mortal;

to hold it

against your bones knowing

your own life depends on it;

and, when the time comes to let it

go,

to let it go.

Mary Oliver

(from New and Selected Poems, Beacon Press, 1992)