Residents, businesses tackle dumping

On Sunday 27 January, 25 residents met outside the police station on Beaufort Street. Half the group went to the spring on the Port Alfred road where they picked up more than two four-ton truck loads of litter. The others stayed on Beaufort Street, picking up litter along the road in both directions of east and west, filling up five bakkie loads. Keep your eyes open for more community clean-ups on pages like UCKAR and the Grahamstown page as well as in Grocott’s Mail.

Last Friday a local businessperson deployed a staff member to clean up a bakkie-load of bottles, cans and other rubbish. The dam is a popular braai spot on weekends and holidays, and is used throughout the year by outdoor enthusiasts and sportspeople.

Another local business on Wednesday did a clean-up of Church Square. “We were anticipating visitors from outside for the interdenominational prayer service for rain to be held in the Cathedral over lunch time and would not want them to leave with a poor impression of our little City,” the business owner said.