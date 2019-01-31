Rubbish piles up as ‘silent strike’ spreads

Makana Municipality has asked residents not to put rubbish bags out for collection as they deal with industrial action.

Water and Sanitation are set to down tools from Friday 1 February in a “silent strike” holding Makana Municipality in its grip as it spreads to all but two departments. The imminent strike by the city’s plumbers comes as Makhanda (Grahamstown) is in the throes of managing a water crisis and hundreds of first-year students from across the country and the continent set off with their parents to register at Rhodes University this weekend. Meanwhile Minister of Water and Sanitation has unlocked millions from National Treasury to speed up upgrades to the city’s water infrastructure and help manage its supply.

Four municipal departments are participating in industrial action according to the South African Municipal Workers Union. Full-time shop steward Wandile Duruwe said staff in Cleansing, Parks and Electricity and, from tomorrow, Water and Sanitation, have been arriving at work but withholding their services until proper protective clothing and tools of trade are provided. Duruwe appealed to members of the public to be understanding of their situation.

Rubbish lies piled up across the city as Makhanda nears the end of a second week without refuse collection. Black bags left for collection last week remained on the streets, only to be ripped apart by stray animals and strewn across streets and pavements. In the dark about the strike, residents expressed their frustration on social media networks. Some have taken on the job of cleaning up themselves.

Two municipal electricians are stretched and under pressure as they attend to urgent repairs and maintenance for the city’s essential infrastructure, including the water treatment works, to continue operating.

The fast-dwindling local water supply is being addressed by a joint operations committee of the city’s key stakeholders, including Rhodes University, the Grahamstown Business Forum and the National Arts Festival. They have worked alongside Makana officials to bring home the crisis to residents, and implement plans to secure water as education institutions embark on the academic year. The University and schools are the biggest contributors to the local economy. In around two weeks, as the water supply west of the city becomes too low to pump, the 10 megalitres produced by the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works, supplied by the Orange/ Fish River scheme, will be rationed to serve all the city’s residents, businesses and institutions. The current demand is 23ML a day and current supply is 18ML from both sources.

Adding to concern about water management is that funds to pay private engineering company MBB Consultants, contracted to do water demand management and leak repairs, hhave finished. The company posted today on its Facebook page: “ Note that MBB won’t be able to assist with water leaks / burst pipes as the project funds have been depleted. All water leaks / burst pipes are to be reported directly to Makana Municipality Tel: 046 603 6069. MBB would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the project implementation phase.”

In addition, rampant sewage spills caused by blocked pipes led an expert to warn officials at the end of last year that an outbreak of waterborne disease was imminent.

A municipal bid adjudication committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday 29 January to acquire protective clothing was key to resolving industrial action by staff in the cleansing department. However, today Duruwe said, “The action will continue. There is nothing from the employer. They couldn’t tell us when the protective clothing and equipment would arrive.

“So we will continue to come to work and wait until it arrives.”

All departments had joined the action, Duruwe said.

“Cleansing, Parks, Electricity and from tomorrow the plumbers. It’s only the office-bound staff in Corporate Services and Finance who are not part of it.”

Grocott’s Mail Tuesday spoke to Municipal Manager Moppo Mene, who said the protective clothing had been sent out for tender and the bid adjudication committee would be meeting that afternoon. He emphasised that obtaining the clothing wouldn’t be immediate, however. Makana’s poor payment record meant service providers required payment upfront. The items hadn’t been budgeted for and money would have to be found.

Duruwe said they weren’t happy to see the mess, but felt they had no alternative.

“For three years we’ve been asking for protective clothing,” Duruwe said. “So we’re clocking in at 7.30am and sitting, waiting for protective clothing.”

He denied that the go-slow by more than 100 workers was in protest against the new curbs on overtime payments.

“There was miscommunication about overtime,” said Duruwe, who is a fulltime shop steward, as well as secretary of SAMWU’s Pinkie Ntsangana region. The union’s region follows the demarcation of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality. “So no, that’s not the issue – that has been resolved.

“This thing of protective clothing has been tabled in lots of meetings,” Duruwe said. “Why are they only looking at it now? We are part of the community and we don’t like to see our fellow residents suffer, but we shouldn’t have to fight for something as basic as protective clothing.”

He pleaded for the community to be supportive of the striking staff.

“We want to be doing our best for the community – we aim at service delivery,” Duruwe said. “But we want them to understand that we needed to show a sign. We are not ‘lazy’ – which is how residents keep referring to us. Protective clothing is not something we should have to fight for.”

In a full council meeting on Wednesday 30 January, councillors railed against the rubbish piling up across the city. Speaker Yandiswa Vara related how a Joza school principal had called her in desperation as rubbish piled up inside the school grounds and, outside, rubbish on the street blew up against the fences.

This morning, the Makana Communications Office issued the following statement under the heading, “Service Interruption”: “The municipality is attending to labour related issues in the electricity and cleansing sections. Service delivery in these departments is adversely affected. The municipality appeals to all residents to be patient while these issues are being attended to. Residents are urged not to put garbage bags out on the street for collection. We will issue updates as they become available. We apologise for the inconvenience.”