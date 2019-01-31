St Andrew’s College welcomes over 100 new pupils

St Andrew’s College last week welcomed 104 new pupils to the school in 2019. The new pupils were addressed by the Head of School, Guy Rushmere and by the Headmaster, Alan Thompson. It has been a tradition at St Andrew’s College to give a gift to the family who travelled the furthest
on Newboys Day and the Landsman family is from Melbourne, Australia. “St Andrew’s College is excited to welcome Zac into Grade 9 (previously at Brighton Grammar School), and his parents Tyrone and Simone to the Andrean community,” the school said in a media release. “Other families join us from Hong Kong, Burma, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The Landsman family from Melbourne, Australia. Zac with mom Simone and dad Tyrone, sister Amelia and brother Tobias
The St Andrew’s College Grade 8 class with Headmaster Mr Alan Thompson (centre)
Luke Rowley with parents George Hall (Old Andrean),Vicky Hall and baby brother Jameson Hall.
The Gouws family from Johannesburg (from left) Chris Gouws, Emma-Jane Gouws (DSG Grade 10), Matthew Gouws (St Andrew’s College Grade 8) and Colleen Gouws.
The Pretorius family from Grahamstown (from left) Johan, Christopher and Lana at the Grade 8 Newboys Day.
Leruo Mophatlane with his mother Abena Mophatlane at the Grade 8 Newboys Day.
Dr Mbulelo Mntonintshi with his son Liyema Mntonintshi at the Grade 8 Newboys Day. They are from Grahamstown.