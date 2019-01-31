St Andrew’s College welcomes over 100 new pupils

St Andrew’s College last week welcomed 104 new pupils to the school in 2019. The new pupils were addressed by the Head of School, Guy Rushmere and by the Headmaster, Alan Thompson. It has been a tradition at St Andrew’s College to give a gift to the family who travelled the furthest

on Newboys Day and the Landsman family is from Melbourne, Australia. “St Andrew’s College is excited to welcome Zac into Grade 9 (previously at Brighton Grammar School), and his parents Tyrone and Simone to the Andrean community,” the school said in a media release. “Other families join us from Hong Kong, Burma, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.