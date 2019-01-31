Talk trash with Hayley McLellan

Every single piece of plastic ever made still exists on our earth: our planet is turning into plastic before our very eyes.

This fact is so overwhelming that most people don’t know which way to turn to be a part of the solution, even though they want to be.

Environmental Campaigner at the Two Oceans Aquarium Hayley McLellan will be in Makhanda (Grahamstown) in the coming week to inspire and share her vision for less plastic in the world. She’ll be giving a series of presentations to schools, tertiary students and the general public, focusing on single-use plastic.

McLellan trusts that humans essentially want to do right by the planet and the vision of a plastic shopping bag free South Africa, captured in the www.rethinkthebag.org campaign, is currently her life’s work.

Hayley began her career in 1989, training dolphins at Sea World, Durban. Ensuing years saw her dedicated to animal care, behaviour and presentations of many creatures.

Her ever-evolving conservation awareness and experiences grew her passion for preservation of the environment. As Environmental Campaigner at the Two Oceans Aquarium, human behaviour is her newfound inspiration and she seeks a variety of audiences to share her campaigning enthusiasm with.

Organisers and hosts of McLellan’s visit are the Makana Plastic Action Group, who invite members of the public, including first-year students, to “talk a little trash” and also dive into the easy solutions for each one of us.

“Feel empowered and then get environmentally active!” they urge, and invite the public to several events:

There will be two screenings of Blue Planet II Episode 7 (50-60 mins) followed by presentations by McLellan (40-45 mins). Both are free and open to the public:

Thursday 7 February, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, at the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity (SAIAB, Somerset Street).

Friday 8 February, 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the National English Literature Museum (coordinating with their HumaNature exhibit).

On Saturday 9 February, 9.30am-10.30am and 11am to midday, there will be a special presentation for first-year students in the Barratt Lecture Theatres at Rhodes University. The presentation by Hayley McLellan on plastics and water by Tim Bull will take place in one lecture theatre and live-streamed to the other. Questions from interested individuals can be taken in the Seminar room afterwards.

During the day on Thursday 7 and Friday 8 February, McLellan will give talks at Ntsika Secondary School, Graeme College, St Andrew’s College, the Diocesan School for Girls, Nombulelo Secondary School, Kingswood College and Victoria Girls’ High School.