Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Breaking out and eating out
Enjoy a delicious cooked breakfast al fresco.. or just a fresh-baked muffin with your Mugg & Bean coffee – at the Graemian Centre pop-up café at the start/finish of the GBS Mountain Drive Half Marathon on Saturday 25 August. Photo: Avid Hills/ Creative Commons

Breaking out and eating out

0
By on ARTS & LIFE, Food & Fun

Res food and digs food is standard fare for most students – but every now and again the budget may allow you to break free. Here’s where to go when hunger strikes!

Cafe D’Vine
31 New Street
046 622 6524

Champs Action Bar
Scotts Avenue
046 622 2324

Nordens at The Cock House
10 Market Street
046 636 1287

Debonairs
65A New Street
046 622 7661
109 High Street
046 622 2494

Delizzia
112 High Street
046 622 8728

Provost Cafe
Lucas Avenue
060 489 1166

Fishaways
13 Bathurst Street
046 622 2665
109 High Street
046 622 9548

Forty 9ers Restaurant
Pepper Grove Mall
046 622 2164

Ginos Italian Restaurant
Hill Street
046 622 7208

The Vic
8 New Street
046 622 7261

Homeground Coffee
24 Somerset Street
046 622 5020

The Juice Bar
New Street
046 622 4479

Mugg and Bean
Pepper Grove Mall
046 622 8042

Oscar’s Country Cafe
African Street
046 622 3348

Rat and Parrot
New Street
046 622 5002

Redwood Spur
Pepper Grove Mall
046 622 2629

Red Cafe
High Street
046 622 8384

Relish
8 Allen Street
082 366 3881

Revelations
Pepper Grove Mall
046 636 2433

Roman’s Pizza
Allen Street
046 622 3125

Saint’s Bistro
131 High Street
046 622 3007

Steers
121 High Street
046 622 5490

The Highlander
10 Worcester Street
046 622 3564

Wimpy
Pepper Grove Mall
046 622 5422

Pothole and Donkey
High Street
046 622 2324

Facebook Comments

About Author

I am the Production Manager of Grocott's Mail Print Edition. I am married and I have a daughter of 10 who is in Grade 4 at Victoria Primary School. The words that I live by is if you don't succeed try and try again.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.