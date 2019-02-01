Grahamstown Equestrian Centre

For All your Equestrian Needs!

Pony Rides, Individual and Group Lessons, Outrides, Dawn and Beach Rides, Pony Camps, Leasing of Ponies and Horses, Livery, Training Days, Fun Shows and Graded Shows – they do it all!

At the GEC, they cater to all levels of riders and can offer a variety of packages to suit anyone’s needs and desires:

Lesson Contracts – paid in advance, either monthly or per term (1 st lesson Free!)

Exclusivity Contracts – ¼ to full leases available

Livery Contracts – bring your own horse or pony and we will look after it for you!

For more details: Contact Cate on kwelanathi@gmail.com or phone GEC Instructor Dayne on 082 873 0280 to make a booking.