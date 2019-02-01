Makhanda mental health resources

Compiled by Kathryn Cleary and Donnay Oosthuizen

As Makhanda (Grahamstown) gears up to welcome students for the new academic year, our team has put together a list of local mental health resources for residents. Grocott’s Mail encourages residents and students to mind their mental health, and make this 2019 year the best it can be.

Phone Resources by SADAG:

If you are needing a referral to a psychologist, psychiatrist or support group, please can you call The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) on 011 234 4837 or 0800 20 50 26 and speak to a trained counselor who can assist you further.

Dr Reddy’s Help Line

0800 21 22 23 Pharmadynamics Police &Trauma Line

0800 20 50 26 Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline

0800 70 80 90 Destiny Helpline for Youth & Students

0800 41 42 43 ADHD Helpline

0800 55 44 33 Department of Social Development’s Substance Abuse Helpline (24-hour)

0800 12 13 14

SMS 32312 Suicide Crisis Line

0800 567 567 SADAG Mental Health Line

011 234 4837 Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit (24-hour)

0861 435 787 Cipla Mental Health Helpline

0800 456 789

Substance Abuse line (24-hour)

080 012 1314

Hospitals:

Settlers Hospital (Milner Street)

046 602 5000

Settler’s offers acute psychiatric services for emergencies: please visit casualty to access these services.

Settlers Day Hospital (Cobden Street)

046 622 3033

Makana Community Psychotherapy Services offers community counselling services.

Port Alfred Hospital

046 604 4000

Port Alfred offers mental health care services: please visit casualty to access these services.

Fort England Hospital

046 602 2300

For outpatient services, please contact the Clinical Secretary at extension 2352.

Local clinics

Your local clinic can assist in referring you to a hospital or nearby facility

Rhodes University Services:

Counselling Centre

046 603 7070

counsellingcentre@ru.ac.za

Students may phone or email to make an appointment

Psychological Emergencies (24-hour)

082 803 1077

Students may phone in the case of emergency.

Other resources:

Psychology Care Centre

5 Donkin Street

046 622 8197

Alcoholics Anonymous

Princess Alice Girl Guide Hall, African Street, opp Spar

Meeting are at 7.30pm on a Monday night

0861 435 722

Narcotics Anonymous

Eugene 083 900 6952

Therapy SMART

15 African Street

046 622 9318