More places to go, things to do

Featherstone Brewery

Located only minutes outside Makhanda (Grahamstown) on Brackenhill farm, this nano brewery boasts an array of beers all brewed on site. There’s also a tasting room, a beer garden and hiking so you can enjoy a beer after a long walk. Known for its rustic, homely environment and friendly atmosphere, the brewery is an ideal spot to relax with friends. This Sunday, the Oldenburgia Hiking Club is organising a 10km hike at the brewery this Sunday – see the Great Big Gtown Weekend for details. Opening hours are Friday 3pm-7pm; Saturday 12pm-6pm; Sunday 12pm-5pm. Featherstone Brewery is on Brackenhill Farm, Howison’s Poort, off the N2 outside Grahamstown. Contacts: 078 040 0982 or email info@featherstonebrewery.co.za www.featherstonebrewery.co.za

Acoustic Café

Acoustic Café, located in Henry Ate restaurant at the Victoria Hotel, is a Live Music Club and Performance Art Theatre. It is a place for first time and professional musicians to meet and share in a night of real live music. With an atmosphere focused on music and the artists, the AC is the best place to find some local homegrown talent. The season starts off on Thursday 7 February 2019, at 6.30pm at the Victoria Hotel. Programmes and further dates will be finalised and provided on the Acoustic Café Facebook page.

Location: 8 New Street, Grahamstown, Eastern Cape

Call: 083 445 7833

Email: henniemescht@gmail.com

SupUrban Market

A market purely for creatives and handmade crafts, SupUrban has made its claim to fame by boasting some of Grahamstown’s best arts, crafts and creative gatherings. This day time market, held once a month, is never in one place and provides its shoppers with a new experience every time. Being a small community based market, the dates; venues and times of the markets are posted on the SupUrban Market Facebook page where events can be followed and shared.

If you’re looking for your monthly dose of goodies and crafts this is the market to be at. With stalls for everyone, you will never leave empty handed.

For further information or to open your own stall contact: creativegrahamstown@gmail.com

Sunday Sessions at Provost Café

Located on the edge of the Rhodes University campus and the entrance to the Makana Botanical Gardens, this café is situated inside a former military prison. Patrons can share a cup of coffee with friends in one of the old cells. Serving breakfast and lunch at reasonable prices and some of the best coffee around, Provost Café is open for all.

Recently, Provost Café has started Sunday Sessions, where local musicians can showcase their talents to an intimate gathering of people. Dates for Sunday Sessions have not been published as yet but these events will be posted onto the Provost Café Facebook page for all to like, share and join in on.

Operating Hours:

Monday-Sunday: 7.30am-3pm

Location: The Old Provost, Lucas Avenue, Grahamstown, Eastern Cape

Email: info@theprovostcafe.co.za

Website: http://theprovostcafe.co.za

Just for You: A Tribute to Neil Diamond by Garry Botha:

Gramhamstown local, Gary Botha will be bringing you Neil Diamond’s greatest hits, for one night only. At R200 per person, the Wyvern Dinner at Kingswood College will provide you with entrance to the show and a seated 2 course meal of: Karoo lamb, rustic garlic butter parsley mash and mediterreanean vegetables. Followed by tiramasu dessert.

So if you’re in the mood for a “Song Sung Blue” or maybe a dinner with your “Sweet Caroline” then Gary Botha is the place to be

Tickets available at the Wyvern or wyvern@kingswoodcollege.com

When: 15 February 2019 at 6pm

Location: Kingswood College, Burton Street, Grahamstown, Eastern Cape

Call: 046 603 6680