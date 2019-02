The Oldenburgia Hiking Club is a friendly social hiking club that offers one day and one weekend hike every month if possible, as well as at least one multi-day hike every year. Day hikes are open to the public as well as members. All are welcome and the club endeavours to organise a range of hikes to suit a variety of abilities and interests. Further information and membership details can be found at https://sites.google.com/a/4r. co.za/ohc/. See also their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ oldenburgiahikingclub/ or to contact the club directly, email: oldenburgiahikingclub@gmail. com