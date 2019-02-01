You are warmly invited to join us for Reddits Poetry, the monthly open-floor event that celebrates poetry, spoken word and occasional music. Now in its eleventh year and hosted by Harry Owen, Reddits Poetry has become a Grahamstown institution, friendly, welcoming and inclusive of many different styles, voices and languages. It takes place on the last Friday of each month (except December), the next evening being on Friday 22 February 2019. Snacks and refreshments are available to purchase.

Venue: Café D’Vine, 31 New Street

Start: 6pm for 6.30pm

Finish: 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Please come – and bring your friends!