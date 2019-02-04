Message from Rhodes Sports Administrator: Frans Mamabolo

The newly appointed Rhodes University Sports Administrator, Frans Mamabolo, welcomes all new prospective student athletes to Rhodes University, and lays out his goals for 2019:

A very warm welcome to our first years at Rhodes University and Rhodes Sports. We hope that 2019 will be a prosperous year for you in your academics and life in general. Rhodes University (RU) is one of the traditional universities in the country and it prides itself with the quality of education it has provided since its inception. Furthermore, RU provides you with an array of extra curricula activities such as Sports and Societies.

Sports Administration has provided over the years a variety of activities to RU students, and we continue to do so even today. We provide sports for all students, from recreational sports such as martial arts clubs, rifle club, chess, etc. to high competitive sports such as rowing, football, basketball, tennis, hockey, rugby, netball, and many more others.

The most successful teams in 2018 were:

Women football – Won USSA (University Sports South Africa) B section and promoted to A Section.

Rowing – Came Second at USSA Regatta

Cricket – Won B section and promoted to USSA A section

Golf – Won USSA Golf tournament

The full list of our sports can be found below.

Golf Athletics Archery Surfing Netball Cricket Karate Shotokan Underwater Rifle Dance Sport Kung Fu (MMA) Fly fishing Soccer Hockey Squash Sailing Chess Rowing Taekwon-Do First Aid Mountain Canoe Volleyball Rugby Athletics Basketball Tennis Cricket Pool

Rhodes sports has set 2019 as the year of building teams that will compete for podiums at our various national, provincial and regional tournaments. We are intending to turn the fortunes of our sports. The department will be doing target recruitment to lure athletes to RU, and bursaries and Scholarships are being established for that particular purpose.

The following events have been planned for 2019, and others are specifically for first years:

13 February Sports Evening @ The Great Field. 17:30

15 February First Year’s Challenge @ Alec Mullins Hall. 17:30

22 February First Year’s Athletics @ Athletics Track. 17:30

February – September Inter Residence Sports @ Various Venues (See attached Schedule)

28–30 June USSA Karate Tournament @ Alec Mullins and Great Hall

We would like to encourage you to join any of our sports on offer. Remember, “a healthy body is a healthy mind”.