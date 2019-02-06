Makana farms suffer effects of water crisis

Reporting by Kathryn Cleary and Stephen Kisbey-Green
In the light of the Eastern Cape’s ongoing water crisis, Grocott’s Mail visited a local farm to see the effects of the drought. With empty dams, dry veld and high food prices, farmers are feeling the drought deep in their hearts and their pockets.
With no viable veld for grazing, many farmers are having to feed their animals in order to maintain their health. The price of lucerne can run an upwards of R50k-100k per month depending on the size of the head of cattle.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
Many of the farm dams have dried up completely, with surrounding veld of no use to any livestock. Farmers estimate that it could take at least 400ml of rain to see any improvement in the health of the veld. Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green
The dam wall in the foreground is a stark contrast to the puddle below. While this dam is no longer being used by livestock, game in the area continue to use the dam as a primary source of water.
Photo: Stephen Kisbey-Green