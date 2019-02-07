Can you afford to keep a pet?

Before taking on a pet,please think carefully about this. What will become of this animal once you finish studying? Will your landlords allow animals?

Should you decide to adopt an animal,consider SPCA as our adoption fee includes sterilisation and the necessary vaccinations. Note that follow up vaccinations or any future attention will need to be carried out by a private veterinarian. Can you afford this?

Make sure your animals always have fresh water and are fed regularly.

Dogs need walking regularly. Animals bedding should be washed regularly and it is advisable to treat them for fleas etc

Taking on an animal is for its lifetime and should not be taken lightly. Think carefully of your obligations and whether you can afford to look after it in future years.