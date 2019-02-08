Congratulations to our gardeners of the month!

Grocott’s Mail is working hand in hand with communities of Grahamstown, exposing their talent for what is called vukuzenzele. We travel to every corner of Makhanda (Grahamstown) to visit people who are passionate about their gardens. Each week we showcase one garden. At the end of the month Sunnyside Garden Centre chooses the garden of the month and gives seeds to the individual or group so they can continue planting.

The winners for January are the Community Works Programme (CWP) in Raglan Road Day Care Centre Clinic, under Supervisor Nobathembu Peter.

“We’re very happy about the seeds,” Peter said. “This means everything to our work and the community members can see we’re doing something. I thank the owner of Sunnyside Garden Centre for giving us seeds, and I thank you Grocott’s Mail for going out and showing the Grahamstown people what we are doing as the (CWP) workers.”

Malcom Southey, the owner of Sunnyside Garden Centre, said he’d been inspired by the CWP workers’ project.

“The CWP workers are helping plant vegetables for people from the community,” Southey said. “They help elderly people from the community, those who attend the clinic and the old age home in Raglan Road, so I think they deserve the encouragement.”