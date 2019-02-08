Former learners give back at Samuel Ntsiko

On Tuesday 5 February, Samuel Ntsiko former learners donated school uniforms to pupils in need. Khayalethu Sami, who is now working as a Publishing Assistant, led a motivational talk during the assembly, where they encouraged pupils not to be troubled by their background or the school they attended, and that the sky is the limit.

Mrs Baliso, an Investigating Officer in the Family Violence and Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit, shared some insight about her line of duty. She also advised pupils on what to do when they are abused physically or emotionally, and to even report to teachers when they are in an uncomfortable situation with anyone.

Constable Wewe, in social crime prevention, also shared a few words with the pupils, and talked about how the police should work with the community to fight crime. She also emphasised respect – that children must respect each other as pupils too.

Present among the former learners was Mrs Ngqokotya, a Senior Fire Fighter, Miss Mancam, who is a Pick n Pay Supervisor at Customer Care and Miss Makeba, a Grade 4 teacher. Miss Makeba had a few giveaways in return for answering questions related to the talk.

The former learners were together at Samuel Ntsiko 27 years ago. They told Grocott’s Mail that the reason they had gone to the school was to say thank you by giving back. They wanted to encourage learners – “because seeing is believing” – to focus on their goals and believe that they will achieve them, like they did.

“Twenty-seven years later, we said our thanks to the school,” said Khayalethu Sami.

Principal, Nombulelo Koliti closed off with a few words of appreciation for the former learners and thanked the parents for coming to witness the great opportunities offered to their children.

Earlier, the organisation, oMama baseRhabe eLivingstone came and donated school uniforms to the school, saying, “No child should miss school because they have no uniform or shoes to wear.”