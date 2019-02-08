Sidbury triumph as Southwell draw with Port Alfred

After another round of Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) action, Southwell remain at the top of the log standing in the GCB First league, despite their tie against Port Alfred on Sunday 27 January. Meanwhile, Sidbury ensured a fine but hard-fought win against Salem.

Sidbury vs Salem

In hot weather conditions close to the N2 highway at the Sidbury Sports Ground, the home side clinched a nail biting win over Salem on Sunday 27 January.

Salem batted first and could only manage to accumulate 109 runs. The Sidbury bowlers bowled extremely well and applied pressure consistently, bowling excellent line and length. Rony Roth (3/21 (6)), Peter Gradwell (2/21 (7)) and Greg Evans (2/20 (6)), were brilliant with ball in hand.

Sidbury lost a few wickets due to some outstanding bowling by Salem bowlers early in their innings, but came back nicely. The aggressive bat of Hugh Oxenham (35*) did the talking as he took the game away from the visitors. He was well supported by Martin Calitz (22), Hugh Savage (17) and James Rippon (15).

Sidbury won by 5 wickets, securing the bonus point.

Southwell vs Port Alfred

Southwell and Port Alfred played to a dramatic tie in Southwell on Sunday. Southwell batted first and were restricted to 137 (in 41.2 overs) due to disciplined bowling by the visitors. Daine Kruger was the top scorer with a fine 46 runs, while Josh Van Rensburg contributed 16 to his side’s total.

Port Alfred were on target for a shocking upset victory, but could not clinch the win. They were forced to settle for a much needed tie, due to the strong bowling attack of the home side. Adam Cotton (4/20 (9)), Murray Hobson (2/26 (8)), Dylan Kruger (1/21 (4)) and Adrian Reed (1/13 (3.2)), were amongst the wicket takers for Southwell.

Second League

Manleys Flats vs Early Birds

Manleys 313/9 (50)

– Damian Marney 79, Barry Gleaves 51, Lester Isaacs 42 and Shaun Kitchen 38

* Malamba 3/59 (10), Bongile 2/48 (10) and Ntozi 2/90 (8)

Early Birds 43

* Craig Fourie 3/15 (6), Shaun Kitchen 3/9 (4), Evlambiou 3/3 (2.4)

Manleys won by 270 runs and bonus point

Cuylerville vs Kenton

Kenton 16 all out

– D Mitchell 6

* Morne Van Wyk 5/9 (6), Richard Beylerveldt 3/7 (6)

Cuylerville 18/0

– Jamie Renton 3*

Cuylerville won by 10 wickets and bonus point

Tiger Titans vs Station Hill

Titans 201 (33)

* Franklin Jacobs 5/56 (10), Leeroy Olivier 4/26 (7)

Station Hill 132 (32.3)

– Rustin Baartman 28, Franklin Jacobs 26, Pierre Van Niekerk 22

Titans won by 69 runs and bonus point

Rainbows vs Port Alfred

Rainbows 125

– F Mpuphu 38

* Greg Pittaway 6/38 (10), Andrew Pittaway 2/26 (10)

PA 115

– Andrew Pittaway 29, JC Pittaway 28

* T Shotana 3/12 (10), F Mpuphu 3/38 (10), A Ngwenda 2/22 (8)

Rainbows won by 10 runs