St Andrew’s learn from difficult Cape tour

The St Andrew’s College First Water Polo Team travelled to Cape Town over the weekend of 25-27 January to play in the Paul Roos water polo festival. The St Andrew’s side played 140 minutes of water polo on the Saturday, against various teams from around the country. The teams included Paul Roos, Wynberg, Bishops, Reddam, SACS, Rondebosch, St Johns and Hilton. St Andrew’s managed to get 2 quarters against all the teams except Hilton.

The team improved on various aspects of their game over the weekend, but they did not perform consistently enough. The St Andrew’s side scored 33 goals and conceded 35 goals on the Saturday.

The festival was created in such a way that teams would not play a full game against any team, but rather play two quarters against one team and 2 quarters against another team.

On the Sunday, St Andrew’s went to Bishops to play fixtures against Reddam and Hilton, but unfortunately, Hilton could not play as they had to fly out earlier than expected. The team started off slowly against Reddam in the first quarter, conceding several easy goals. The remaining quarters were far better but, St Andrew’s did not put enough goals on the score sheet and failed to score extra man opportunities.

All round it was a great experience for the young squad at the beginning of their season.