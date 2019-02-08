St Andrew’s wash Grey away in rain-delayed encounter

On Saturday 26 January, the traditional declaration match between St Andrew’s College and Grey High School First team sides took place on Lower Field at St Andrew’s. The match was adjusted to 50 overs, due to the delayed start from a morning drizzle.

Grey High School elected to bat first, and were well poised on 39/1 with inform batsman Nicholas Keevy and Luke Beaufort at the crease. The St Andrew’s bowlers led by Miles Danckwerts and Liyama Dotwana stayed patient outside off stump and encouraged some strokes towards the cover region. St Andrew’s College held onto their catches and Grey never recovered from their early wicket collapse, which saw them at 39/4 at a stage. St Andrew’s College ultimately bowled Grey out for just 88.

The St Andrew’s College batsman showed discipline outside off stump and James Mullins played a fluent knock of 63 not out, seeing St Andrew’s College home with a 9-wicket victory at home.