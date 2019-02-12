Eskom implements Stage 3 rotational loadshedding

Eskom implemented Stage 3 rotational loadshedding from 8am today and is likely to continue until 11pm.

Despite the generating units returning to service as planned, the emergency reserves (diesel and water) are still very low.

Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during loadshedding.

Stage 3 calls for 3000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Loadshedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

Eskom continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co. za). Eskom customers can also contact our customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.