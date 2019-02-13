Eskom implements Stage 3 rotational loadshedding

Due to a shortage of capacity, Eskom implemented Stage 3 rotational loadshedding from 8am today and is likely to continue until 11pm.

Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during loadshedding. Stage 3 calls for 3000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period.

Loadshedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact our customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

