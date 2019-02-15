Group announces High Court action for muni elections

A group describing themselves as Concerned Citizen representatives of the Makana isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English speaking communities, Richard Alexander, Ron Weissenberg, Ayanda Kota and Gladys Mpepo last Friday announced that a High Court Application would be initiated this month for the full dissolution of the Makana Council.

In a media release, they said, “After years of discussions, protests and actions, 22170 people representing the Makana community delivered a petition to the Eastern Cape Provincial Executive. They requested the dissolution of Council in terms of Section 139 (1) (c) of the SA Constitution. This would mean the appointment of a temporary Administrator for Makana and new municipal elections to be held within three months.

“The Makana community needs council representatives who are highly skilled, experienced, hard-working and able to take the difficult steps necessary to save Makana from the dysfunctional cesspit of corruption it has become. The community demands a council which can create a healthy, clean environment to attract job creation, businesses and skilled people.”

The group said the EC Premier, MEC and Sarah Baartman ANC regional executive committee (REC) had ignored the petition and “continue to treat our people with contempt and disrespect”.

“Accordingly, we announce that a High Court Application will be initiated this month for the full dissolution of the Makana Council… Makana needs a majority of highly qualified, skilled and competent Councillors to ensure the Municipality is professionally and transparently operated. We need guarantees that all money is wisely spent and not used for patronage, corruption, ghost workers and nepotism. Makana needs Councillors who are directly accountable to the community, not held hostage by a political party,” the group said.