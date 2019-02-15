LFA pre-season up and running

By: CHRIS TOTOBELA

It was a good weekend for football fans in Makhanda (Grahamstown), as they enjoyed local football after a long break. Makana LFA organised a pre-season tournament over the weekend of 9-10 February, to allow the teams to test their squads and to give players a chance to stake their claim in the starting line ups.

All the local teams took part except for the SAB league teams. This tournament was played on a knockout basis and there was no extra time as the games that finished in a draw went straight to penalties. Teams displayed some good football although most of the players seemed to be struggling a little bit with fitness.

As the teams fell by the wayside, the tournament reaches the semi final stage. The semis will take place over the upcoming weekend, where Love and Peace will take on Young Killers in the first semi final while Sakhulutsha awaits a winner between Newtown City and Makana Pillars.

The two final spots were be decided on Saturday but the first game of the day at midday will see Newtown City locking horns with Makana Pillars. This match will be followed by the Love and Peace versus Killers game.

Makana LFA executive member Afika Adam was happy with the proceedings and confirmed that the two teams that will contest the final will represent Makhanda in the SAPS tournament that will take place on the 23 February against other teams from around Makhanda.

“It will be up to them to play the final to have an overall winner or not but both finalists will represent us in this upcoming tournament,” said Adam.

This proved to be a good exercise for our local sides as they are preparing for the srart of the league which might be mid March. In another clash of the weekend, City Pirates hosted Leeds from Alexandria in their SAB league encounter. Pirates collected maximum points as they eased past their opponents by three goals to nil.