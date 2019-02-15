Masicule! is back with 1000 voices

Masicule celebrates its sixth birthday in the Guy Butler Theatre at the Monument on 24 and 25 February 2019. Get your tickets now (before they run out) to experience this goosebump-inducing show. Tickets are available from Fusion Foods (Pepper Grove Mall), Makana Tourism, Madhatters (High Street), Joza Music Hub (Joza), at the Monument, and online – www.tickethut.co.za/creativecity.

Featuring nearly 1000 voices, Masicule encourages next-level collaboration that culminates in a mind-blowing evening that will amaze, invigorate, inspire and move you. Masicule 2019 features choirs and ensembles from Nombulelo High School, Ntsika Secondary School, Kingswood College, Victoria Girls’ High School, St. Andrew’s College, DSG, Graeme College, Mary Waters Secondary School, East Cape Midlands College, Nathaniel Nyaluza High School, Kwantu Choir, Byrdsongs, and the Cathedral Choir.

This year’s featured artist will be the legendary Vusi Mahlasela (‘The Voice’). As one of South Africa’s top selling and most celebrated artists, Mahlasela will be presenting new renditions of some of his iconic songs, backed by the Masicule choristers and the massed choir. Highlights from the concert will include Something Inside So Strong, Mighty River, When you Come Back, and Nakupenda Africa.

The income from Masicule ticket sales is awarded to a local person as a stipend or to afford them the opportunity to further their education or qualification in the field of music. In 2016, the first ‘Masicule Gift’ was awarded to Mpumelelo Maguntulu, conductor of the Nombulelo and Abancedisi choirs. In 2017, recipient Loyiso ‘Bhoki’ Sake, the effervescent conductor of the Masicule anthem, Yele Yele, used the award to attend conducting courses. This year, Bhoki is studying toward a Diploma in Music at Nelson Mandela University following a successful bursary application.

In 2018, Kutlwano ‘Kepa’ Kepadisa, conductor of the Kwantu Choir, received the Masicule Gift, which, in part, helped facilitate his choir’s attendance at the World Choir Games. In 2019, Bayanda Mthetho, a grade 10 pupil from Graeme College, will receive the Masicule Gift to pay for advanced professional piano lessons. This hugely talented young musician has been appointed the official Masicule accompanist for 2019.

Tickets are only R40 for adults and R30 for students, learners, and pensioners: a small price to pay for such incredible entertainment – and the knowledge that a local musician will benefit directly from your purchase.

The concert on Sunday 24 February will start at 6pm and on Monday 25 February at 7.30pm. The duration for both concerts is around 1 hour 20 minutes. Taxis will be in service on both evenings and will offer transport to and from the Monument.

Masicule is a Creative City project run by the National Arts Festival, with support from the Grahamstown Foundation, Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Eastern Cape Government. Artistic support is provided by Graeme College and Access Music Project (AMP). For more info, contact Sanda or Kate on 046 603 1103 or email info@nationalartsfestival.co.za. For a sneak peek of previous concerts, go to YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t4FBIaAYTk.