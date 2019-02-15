Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Thank you for informative, compassionate coverage of rural areas

By on Letters, OPINION & ANALYSIS

I would like to congratulate the Grocotts editorial team (particularly Kathryn Cleary) for the latest two editions of the paper in which you provide a detailed focus on the problems of Seven Fountains, Salem, and Alicedale.
Besides providing useful information (including excellent colour photographs) these editions are both informative and compassionate. It is very sad to read about the crises which these once-thriving rural centres are suffering from critical water shortages and neglect.

Grahamstown is privileged to have such a wonderful newspaper of such an excellent standard.

Keep up the good work!

Irene de Moor

