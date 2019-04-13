Anoziva and Reason Keche from Zimbabwe proudly pose with their daughter Priscilla who earned an MSc with distinction Dr Earl Prinsloo and Martin Ogunmolasuyi were there to congratulate their biotechnology colleagues. Ebrahim Jaffer, Zakirah Jaffer and Kanya Yako. Andiswa Litye was awarded a BSc. Prof Adrienne Edkins and Natasha Boël who earned her PhD. Dr Natasha Boël. Roy and Rani Dhaver with their daughter Priyashini who received a BSc. Priyashini Dhaver and Nabeelah Dudha both received BSc degrees. Thando Hashatsi knows who is going to graduate soon! THando's mom, Ntsiki Hashatsi. A scientific celebration 0 By Steven Lang on April 13, 2019 EDUCATION, Education NEWS Rhodes University Biochemistry and Microbiology departments had a combined graduation function on Friday following the morning graduation session. Steven Lang was there to capture the pride and the joy. Facebook Comments