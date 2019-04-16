My Garden Esiyazama Day Care Centre

Esiyazama Day Care Centre in Vukani cares for 45 children. Supervisor Ntombekhaya Njadayi says Community Work Project (CWP) members are an important resource for the creche, helping care for the children and generally assisting on the premises.

CWP supervisor Vuyolwethu Bonde said one of the things they had done was to create a garden.

“We also close the gap when one teacher is away – for example, to attend a course. We have built an informal structure being used as a kitchen at the moment,” Bonde said. “We are always ready and willing to help wherever we are needed, as we are also community members.”