Battle of Graham’s Town series list of references

The Battle of Graham’s Town 22nd April 1819 – List of references for parts 1-3

REFERENCES

Barrow John   1806   Travels into the interior of southern Africa Vol 1   London   Cadell & Davies

Cory GE   1910   The Rise of South Africa: A history of the origin of South African colonisation and of its development towards the East from the earliest times to 1857    London    Longmans, Green & Co  pp369-403

De Villiers J   1989   Die Cape Regiment 1806 – 1817, ’n koloniale regiment in Britse diens   Pretoria Archives Year Book 1989/I   pp1-227

Fortescue John W (Sir)   1923   History of the British Army   Vol XI   1815-1838   p394

Fraser GS (Maj.)   1819   ‘Private letter from Major GS Fraser to Col. John Graham, 23rd April 1819’  in  CT Atkinson (Ed)  1942   Supplementary Report on the manuscripts of Robert Graham Esq of Fintry   pp138-141 [In this letter Major Fraser describes the battle based on information he obtained he obtained from participants the day after the event.]

Graham John (Col.)   1819    ‘Private letter from John Graham to [—-] 16th February 1820’ in  CT Atkinson  (Ed)  1942   Supplementary Report on the manuscripts of Robert Graham Esq. of Fintry   pp143-145   [This is Graham’s account of the Battle of  Graham’s Town, information about which he seems to have received from a number of sources, It was written to a fellow officer.  Graham was not present at the battle but Commandant of Simon’s Town at the time.]

Herbst Francina & Kopke Des   2006   ‘The site of the battle of Amalinde’   Military History Journal 13 (5) 174-176

le Cordeur BA (Ed)   1988   The Journal of Charles Lennox Stretch   Cape Town   Maskew Miller Longman (The Grahamstown Series)    [This Journal, which covers the   period     1797- 1849, contains a shorter account of the battle than Stretch’s 1876 article. It is suggested by the editor that the section on the battle was only inserted in the Journal in 1878, six years before he died at age 85.]

Malherbe V C   2002   ‘The Khoekhoe soldier at the Cape of Good Hope: Life and times in the Cape Regiment, c 1806 to 1870’   Military History Journal 12 (4) 148-154

Malherbe VC   2012   The Cape Regiment in peace and war 1781-1817   Cape Town   Castle Military Museum  

Milton John 1983   The edges of war: A history of Frontier Wars 1702-1878   Cape Town   Juta

Peires J B   1981   The House of Phalo   Johannesburg   Raven Press

Pringle Thomas   1834   African Sketches   Part II: Narrative of a residence in South Africa   London   Edward Moxon

Tylden Geofrey (Maj.)   1952   ‘Major-General Sir Thomas Willshire, G.C.B., and the attack on Grahamstown on the 22nd April, 1819’   Africana Notes and News 9 (4) 135-  138   September

Tylden Geofrey (Maj.)   1954   The armed forces of South Africa   Johannesburg   Africana   Museum   Frank Connock Publication No 2   Johannesburg

Scott John B   1973   The British Soldier on the Eastern Cape Frontier   Unpublished PhD thesis, University of Port Elizabeth.

Somerset Charles (Lord)   1819   ‘Dispatch from Lord Charles Somerset to Earl Bathurst, Cape of Good Hope, 22nd May 1819’ in G McC Theal (Ed) 1902   Records of the Cape Colony: May 1818- January 1820 Vol XII pp193-205

Stockenström Andries (Sir)   1887   The autobiography of the late Sir Andries Stockenström  2 volumes   Cape Town    Juta & Co

Stretch C L   1876   ‘Makana, and the Attack on Grahamstown, in 1819’   Cape  Monthly Magazine, Vol 12 pp297-303

Swinson Arthur (Ed)   1972   A Register of the Regiments and Corps of the British Army: the ancestry of the regiments and corps of the regular establishment   London    The Archive Press

Willshire T (Lt Col.)   1846   ‘Attack on Grahamstown in 1819’   Graham’s Town Journal  XV (277) p2 Saturday 26th September 1846

