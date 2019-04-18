A growing garden

The winner for February is Reverend Geelbooi. He thanks Grocott’s for being able to visit his garden, his motto is “one home one garden”. His aim is to make a bigger project on a piece of land rather than his back yard. This way he will be able to plant more vegetables so that he can provide people food to eat. When he plants a lot he would take it to old age homes and to those who are in need. He will also sell some to keep the garden going. He wants to help the whole community of Makhanda.