Celebrating 25 years of a constitutional democracy

The National Government has declared April to be Freedom month. To this end, National and Provincial Government have lined up a series of events that will culminate in the national Freedom Day celebrations on 27 April 2019. This event will mark 25 years of constitutional democracy in South Africa. Makana Municipality will be playing host to all these national events.

From 20 to 22 April, Lily Whites Rugby Football Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary by hosting a tournament. Clubs from various towns will participate in this rugby extravaganza. These matches will take place at the Oval rugby field. The tournament will be preceded by a Gala Dinner on 20 April to be held at Foley’s Ground, which 350 guests are expected to attend.

Another event lined up for 22 April is a Dialogue about the life and times of Makhanda led by eminent historian Mr Jabu Sithole of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, among others. On the panel, he will be joined by Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor in the Pan African Institute from the University of Johannesburg and Dr Julie Wells, historian from Rhodes University.

Also on 22 April, a film on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Grahamstown titled Abenkolo (“Men of Faith”) will be premiered at the Settlers Monument. This film is produced locally by students from Rhodes University.

On 26 April there will be a memorial lecture led by Mr Jabu Sithole. The topic will be the role of indigenous languages in the contemporary South Africa. This lecture will take place at the Foleys Ground Indoor Sport Centre. Five hundred (500) people are expected to attend this lecture.

Also on 26 April there will be an interdenominational prayer service at the BB Zondani community hall from 2pm to 5pm. Members of the congregation are requested to wear the uniforms of their respective churches.

All these events will culminate in the National Freedom Day celebrations on 27 April that will be led by the President of the Republic, Honourable Cyril Ramaphosa. The theme of this event is ‘Celebrating 25 years of Freedom’. Aeound 15 000 people are expected to descend on our municipality from across the length and breadth of our country.

These events present us with a unique opportunity to put our municipality on the national and international map. Let us offer our visitors a warm welcome and pleasant hospitality during their stay. To the business people, let us give our customers the best service at the most reasonable prices.

As we did last week during the Rhodes graduation ceremonies, we shall ensure that all our visitors have access to clean drinking water every time they turn on a tap. As the municipality, we shall ensure that no electricity outages happen during their stay and beyond.

Lastly, to all the Christians as you commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, may you have a blessed weekend.

Honourable Executive Mayor Councillor Mzukisi Mpahlwa