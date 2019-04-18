Tears of pride for Khutliso Top 10

Fifty Khutliso Daniels Secondary School pupils received academic achievement awards at the school assembly on Monday 15 April. Parents and grandparents – and even some of the teachers – shed tears of joy and pride as the top 10 pupils in each of grades 8-12 walked up to receive certificates and trophies sponsored by the Masiphumelele Family Support Centre. Many jumped up and on to the walkway of the school courtyard that served as a stage, and hugged and kissed their children.

“This is in addition to our big end-of-the-year prizegiving,” said Principal Radio Mcuba. “We wanted to introduce something that would provide ongoing motivation, and so from now on, we will be holding these Top 10 awards every term.”

The Masiphumelele Family Support Centre is a section of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church which supports community youth development activities or projects and families. They sponsored the Top 10 prizes for the learners.

The church’s Reverend Buyisile Kutu was there to support the joyful occasion.

GROCOTT’S MAIL CAPTURED SOME OF THE HAPPY MOMENTS

3_IMG_5405_3_Mom kiss - Copy 3_IMG_5406_Mom hug - Copy 4_IMG_5426_mom and daughter - Copy 5_IMG_5420_5_my boy - Copy 6_IMG_5433_6_mom daughter teacher - Copy 7_IMG_5436_7_my girl - Copy 8_IMG_5441_8_ four - Copy 9_IMG_5453_tears_9 - Copy 10_IMG_5456_10_mom daughter teacher - Copy 11_IMG_5482_mom and daughter_11 - Copy 12_IMG_5485_boy_12 - Copy 13_IMG_5462_13_dad and daughter - Copy 14_IMG_5491_14_clear - Copy 15_IMG_5498_15_Beauty tears 16_IMG_5501_16_dad and daughter 17_IMG_5495_17_clear 18_IMG_5492_18_three 1_IMG_5416_1_mom and son - Copy 2_IMG_5413_2_mom and daughter - Copy

CAPTIONS FOR SLIDESHOW