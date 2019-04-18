Tears of pride for Khutliso Top 10

Fifty Khutliso Daniels Secondary School pupils received academic achievement awards at the school assembly on Monday 15 April. Parents and grandparents – and even some of the teachers – shed tears of joy and pride as the top 10 pupils in each of grades 8-12 walked up to receive certificates and trophies sponsored by the Masiphumelele Family Support Centre. Many jumped up and on to the walkway of the school courtyard that served as a stage, and hugged and kissed their children.
“This is in addition to our big end-of-the-year prizegiving,” said Principal Radio Mcuba. “We wanted to introduce something that would provide ongoing motivation, and so from now on, we will be holding these Top 10 awards every term.”
The Masiphumelele Family Support Centre is a section of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church which supports community youth development activities or projects and families. They sponsored the Top 10 prizes for the learners.
The church’s Reverend Buyisile Kutu was there to support the joyful occasion.
- Top 2 achiever in Grade 9, Angalakha Mahlelehlele, with Accounting teacher. Ms Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Asanda Vandala with her daughter, Abongile Vandala, Grade 9 top 3 achiever.
- Phindiswa Hlebani with her daughter Sihle Nonyathi, Grade 9 top 10 achiever.
- Andiswa Radu with daughter Anathi Radu top 5 achiever of Grade 10, and teacher Ms Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Nondumiso Veto, with Grade 9 Top-10 pupil Lithetha Veto.
- Erika Mupakaviri with daughter Mildred Mupakaviri Number 3 in Grade 10, and teacher, Ms Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Thandiswa Celia Royi and her Grade 10 Top 2 achiever daughter.
- Grade 11 Top 5 achievers, Biki Nasiphi, Mbhalo Nomgcobo, Mboyi Nolutho, Siyaxola Nikelo, Ms Phelisa Bekwa (LSA) and, behind, teacher Ms Deliwe.
- Ncedisa Moses, with daughter Khanyisa Moses, Grade 11 Top 3 achiever.
- Noxolo Memani, with daughter Sinawo Memani, Grade 11 Top 2 achiever.
- Yandiswa Kilani, with Grade 12 Top 10 achiever (position 8), daughter Unathi Kilani.
- Ayabonga Harmans, 6th in Grade 12, and educator Ms Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Simthandile Ngindana, Grade 11 top-of-the-class, with dad, Lulamile Ngindana.
- Ms Ncanywa and daughter Zanele Ncanywa, top 5 achiever in Grade 12.
- Nomhle Hanise and daughter Yonela Tukulu, top 3 Grade 12 achiever, with teacher Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Zithulele Ncwadi, with daughter Ntoyakhe Lwandise, Grade 12 top 2 achiever, and teacher Siyanda Tyobashe.
- Bulelwa Funani and daughter Funani Anesihle, Grade 12 top 4 achiever.
- Vuyo Booi with daughter Maselwa Yonela and her classmate, Zanele Ncanywa, who tied in fifth position.