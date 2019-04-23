Brumbies let it slip against Suburban

A confident Brumbies outfit travelled to Port Elizabeth on Saturday 13 April to take on Suburban in their Twizza EPRU Super League encounter in Kleinskool. After a very good and pleasing first half performance, the top side in Makhanda (Grahamstown) let it slip in the second half.

The Brumbies were intent on putting their hosts under pressure early on with both teams scoring two first half tries. Fullback Duane Brown and eighthman Ethan September scored Brumbies tries. A penalty goal by the experienced and evergreen Vincent Mains was the difference as Brumbies led 13-10 at halftime.

The second half saw a rejuvenated and different home team take the game to their visitors as they turned their deficit into a lead that they continued to build on through their confidence that was high. Brumbies made a few mistakes on defense that led to points for the home side. The visitors were unable to score any points in the second half. Suburban eventually hung on for a 37-13 bonus point win.

Other Super League Results:

Windvogel 12-29 Motherwell

African Bombers 15-0 Kwaru

Gardens 36-23 Born Fighters

Progress 53-31 Jeffrey’s Bay

PE Harlequins 63-3 Aberdeen

Park 29-8 Hankey

Spring Roses 13-22 United Barbarians