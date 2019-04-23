One person dies in N2 crash

One person died and two others were seriously injured when a tyre burst on a vehicle travelling on the N2 towards Makhanda (Grahamstown) yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a vehicle with five occupants was travelling on the N2 from Cape Town around 9am on Sunday 22 April.

“When it approached the Seven Fountains area, a tyre burst,” Govender said.

Emergency services attended the scene. One passenger died on the way to hospital in Makhanda and two others were seriously injured.

“The driver and one passenger sustained slight injuries,” Govender said. A case of culpable homicide had been opened.