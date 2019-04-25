Mawas trash Nombulelo in Albany League

The Vuka/Albany High Schools League finally kicked off in Makhanda on Saturday 13 April, with rugby matches taking place at the Oval, Graeme College and Mickey Yili. The Vuka U/15 Program is part of the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA). Mawas (Mary Waters), Nyaluza and Graeme College all enjoyed impressive victories in the opening weekend.

Mawas vs Nombulelo

The clash between Mawas U19 and Nombulelo was played in front of a large crowd at the Grahamstown Oval. Mawas ran out comfortable 50-0 winners over their counterparts in a one way traffic affair.

Mawas scored eight unanswered tries and were very devastating with ball in hand. After a shaky start, the Mawas side opened the taps and were in full control of the match throughout. Mawas hard working mobile forwards set the foundation up front and provide quality ball for their backs. Mawas eighthman was in sublime form and scored a brace of tries with his powerful storming runs. Nombulelo had no answer for the constant onslaught of Mawas and could only watch how their counterparts ran riot around them, taking a firm 24-0 lead at the break.

It was one way traffic in the second half as Mawas ran in five further tries. Mawas dominated possession and territorial advantage and played with enormous confidence.The match came to an end with Mary Waters as the victors, with 50 unanswered points.

Nathaniel Nyaluza vs Kuthliso Daniels

Nathaniel Nyaluza and Kuthliso Daniels locked horns at the Mickey Yili stadium with Nyaluza taking a comfortable 31-0 win. Nyaluza’s forwards controlled the game nicely and enjoyed territorial advantage. The game was fairly tight in the beginning with both teams making unnecessary errors.

Nyaluza later played with more confidence and structure, with their skilful backs scoring four tries. Daniels defense let them down as they chad no answer for the Nyaluza side. The winning side could have scored more tries but were reluctant to offload the ball to a player in a better position. Nyaluza ran out dominant 31-0 winners in the end.

Other scores between Mawas and Nombulelo Mawas U/16 59-0 Nombulelo Mawas U/15 32-0 Nombulelo

Other scores between Nyaluza and Khutliso Daniels:

Nyaluza U/15 0-19 Kuthliso Daniels U/15

Other scores at Graeme:

Graeme College U/15 beat Ntsika 28-15