What will the world look like in 2119?

The Grade 12 Kingswood History class have left a lasting Kingswood legacy in the form of a time capsule to mark this, their 125th Jubilee Year. On Sunday morning, 21 April, the Jubilee Time Capsule was buried at the entrance to School House. This capsule will only be opened again in 2119, 100 years from now.

This past Sunday, the time capsule was buried at the close of the Foundation Weekend celebrations. Items relevant to 2019 have been placed in this time capsule including among others:

– An Android cellphone

– A Harry Potter book

– Handwritten letter by the Dr Colleen Vassiliou

– Printed pictures of popular memes

– An old bank card

– Official school backpack

– An issue of Grocott’s Mail

– An Apple/GooglePlay Giftcard

The 125 Time Capsule is not the first in the history of Kingswood College. In their Centenary year, in 1994, a time capsule was buried in front of the Kingswood Memorial Chapel which will only be opened in 2094.