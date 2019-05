There’s a sneak in my area. The sneak comes sneaking along (not on Mondays, the collection day), dumping refuse bags outside my property, which is on the corner of Market and Nelson and Market and West Streets, the latest being six bags filled with garden refuse dumped on the West Street side of my house.

Sneak, please stop it. Anyone with decency wouldn’t do what you’re doing.

Sylvia Demetropulo