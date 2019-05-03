TAC People’s Health Manifesto (DEEP CAP)

EFF member Siyabonga Bashe (Right) addresses Makhanda (Grahamstown) community members for the Treatment Action Campaign’s (TAC) ‘People’s Health Manifesto’. (Far left) AZAPO member Nosigqibo Sixujwa and (middle) TAC member Xolani Simakuhle listen as Bashe speaks about clinics and EMS services in rural areas of Makana. The TAC invited local political parties and Makana leadership to respond to 14 questions about the future of public healthcare in the country. Topics ranged from service delivery in clinics and hospitals, stockouts of medication as well as infrastructure. Only two parties made an appearance; AZAPO and the EFF. This event was only for the Sarah Baartman District, TAC will host the provincial event next week Tuesday in East London. Photo: Kathryn Cleary