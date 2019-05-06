Open fires banned until November

FIRE PROHIBITION PERIOD 2019/2020

The Sarah Baartman District Municipality (SBDM) in conjunction with the Eastern Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre (EC-PDMC) a directorate within the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has announced that due to the Veld Fire Season and prevailing drought conditions, no burning or open fires as defined are permitted as follows:

Makana Municipality as from 1 July 2019 until 31 October 2019 ;

as from until ; Kouga – and Koukamma Municipalities as from 1 November 2019 until 28 February 2020;

as from until Ndlambe- and Sundays River Valley Municipalities as from 1 November 2019 until 31 January 2020;

as from until Dr Beyers Naude Municipality as from 1 August 2019 until 31 March 2020;

as from until Blue Crane Route Municipality as from 1 August 2019 until 30 April 2020

Burning will be allowed under the following strict conditions:

The Chief Fire Officers of the Local Municipalities must approve all burning operations according to their respective burning permit systems.

In the absence of a Chief Fire Officer, the Fire Protection Officer of the local Fire Protection Association must approve all burning operations according to their respective burning permit system and Community Safety By-laws.

Landowners must apply a minimum of seven (7) days prior to burning for pre-approval.

Final approval for burning must be obtained on the day of the proposed burn.

All bordering landowners must be informed of burning operations in terms of the National Veld and Forest Fire Act (Act 101 of 1998) (NVFFA).

The NVFFA places a duty on all landowners to have all precautions in place to prevent a fire from spreading or causing damage.

The public is urged to be extremely vigilant and to report any fires to the Local Municipalities

Makana (Alicedale, Grahamstown, Riebeeck East): 046 6224444 / 080 111 4444

Kouga (Hankey, Humansdorp, JeffreysBay, Oyster Bay, Patensie, St Francis Bay): 042 2910250

Koukamma (Joubertina, Kareedouw, Louterwater, Storms River, Coldstream, Clarkson): 071 143 4005

Ndlambe (Alexandria, Bathurst, Boknes, Bushmans River, Cannon Rocks, Kenton-on-Sea, Port Alfred): 046 6241111

Sundays River Valley (Addo, Kirkwood, Paterson): 042 230 0942

Blue Crane Route (Cookhouse, Pearston, Somerset East): 083 940 6407 / 042 243 3230 / 042 243 1333

Dr Beyers Naude (Aberdeen, Graaff-Reinet, Nieu Bethesda, Jansenville, Klipplaat, Steytlerville, Willowmore): 083 754 9908

or the Sarah Baartman District Municipal Disaster Management Centre at 041 508 7048 / Toll free 080 022 2238, Fire Protection Associations, alternatively to the Ambulance services at 10177, South African Police services at 10111 and the Public Emergency centre at 112.

Any persons contravening this notice may be liable and face prosecution under the Fire Brigade Services Act 99 of 1987, National Veld and Forest Fire Act 101 of 1998) or any other applicable legislation.