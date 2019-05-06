Your passage through a voting station

Elections on Wednesday 8 May are expected to run smoothly: after all, this is the sixth time the Electoral Commission (IEC) is running national and provincial elections simultaneously. Grocott’s Mail has compiled the following guide to help steer you through the voting process at the core of our democracy.

Process overview

The length of time you will have to wait depends on the number of people in the queue, but once you have entered the voting station the process should take about five to ten minutes. Voters will be given two ballot papers each if they are registered in the province where they are voting. If they vote outside their province they will only be given one ballot paper with the 48 parties contesting the national election. Two police officers and security personnel will be assigned to each voting station but they are not allowed to interfere with the voting process. Everything that happens at voting station is under jurisdiction of the Presiding Officer or PO.

Voting in seven steps

Step one: On entering the voting station, you will be met by a queue walker who leads each person to the relevant place within the voting station.

Step two: The queue walker will first take you to a voters’ roll officer who ensures that only eligible voters can participate. The officer will check if your name appears on the voters’ roll. The voters’ roll officer will work with a person who operates a zip-zip machine (a type of scanner) – to electronically check your details. If the zip-zip machine does not work – do not panic because there are alternative mechanisms in place to make sure that the process is taken care of. The officer will then scratch out your name to make sure that you do not vote twice

Step three: You will then go to an inker – who will mark your thumb with ink to make sure you don’t go to another voting station.

Step four: You will be guided to the ballot paper issuer and issued with two rubber-stamped ballot papers. A stamp is a security measure which means that a ballot paper without a stamp is not valid.

Step five: You will then be taken to a ballot booth where you are able to make your mark in privacy.

Step six: The next step is where the voter deposits the votes in ballot boxes. There are two boxes: one for provincial and one for national.

Step seven: Finally you will be led out of the voting station and you can go about your business.