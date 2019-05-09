Scenes from Sunnyside Street Festival

The inaugural Sunnyside Street Festival took place in Artificer’s Square, at the intersection of Cross and St Bartholomew Streets, on 1 May. The area was closed to traffic for the afternoon and residents wandered around freely as performers, local craftspeople and food vendors shared their talents. Photos by Tom Jeffery

