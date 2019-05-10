Citizen engagement key in running Makana

FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK

Dear Residents

It is that time in the municipal calendar where residents are expected to make direct inputs to the plans and budgets of the municipality.

On 28 March 2019 the Council adopted a draft budget for the 2019/2020 financial year. In terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act, Council is obliged to consult communities.

Integrated development planning (IDP) is a processes through which the municipality can establish a plan for short, medium and long- term development. It enables the municipality to align its financial and institutional resources behind agreed policy objectives and programmes. As a basis for communication and interaction, it is a vital tool to ensure the integration of local government activities with other spheres of development planning at provincial and national level.

The main steps in producing an integrated development plan are:

An assessment of the current social, economic and environmental reality of the municipal area;

A determination of community needs through close consultation.

The Municipal Systems Act 2000 requires the municipality to develop a prescribed process plan to review its IDP annually. Central to that plan is community and stakeholder engagement through the following processes:

First Council has to adopt a draft IDP and a draft Budget processes plan with a schedule of activities. After the adoption of the plan, it must be taken to communities and stakeholders for their input. This is done through the IDP/Mayoral Imbizo sessions for all wards. The sole purpose is to identify and review community needs.

Second, stakeholders are also engaged to align their programmes and support co-operation. This is done through the IDP Representative Forum and Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) Forum. The IGR is made up of representatives of NGOs, CBOs, ward representatives, government departments, government agencies and the District Municipality.

I urge all residents to attend all scheduled public meetings as advertised on page 5 of Grocott’s Mail to make their inputs on these plans. I wish to encourage residents to participate in these processes so as to ensure that their needs and opinions are recorded and given the necessary attention. We are committed to ensuring that we conduct these public participation processes in a fair and transparent manner.

The municipality cannot make informed decisions without the participation of its citizens. Residents should play their legislated part, to ensure that the municipality plays its mandatory role in the best interest of its citizens.

Hon. Executive Mayor Cllr. Mzukisi Mpahlwa