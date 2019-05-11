Clinical St Andrew’s in top form

A well-drilled St Andrew’s College 1st XV powered their way to a comfortable 47-19 over Graeme College 1st XV at Somerset Field on Saturday.

The visitors were coming off the back of a 66-5 romp of Parktown Boys’ High School in what was their eighth win in 10 fixtures in 2019. While Graeme were good in patches during the match, losses in concentration at crucial times cost them in the end.

It didn’t take St Andrew’s long to open their account as powerful tighthead Bame Malesu bagged two tries inside the opening 10 minutes. Chris Poole added another from a driving maul as SAC threatened to run away with it in the first quarter.

Graeme issued a mini-fightback, though, as skipper Thuso Mokhele ran a fantastic line off a lineout to barge over from first phase. A Lelona Xhaso-try narrowed the deficit soon thereafter to make it 12-21 at the break.

St Andrew’s superior set-pieces allowed them to maintain pressure on their opponents throughout the contest, while Graeme weren’t done any favours by a backline that attacked from too deep at times.

Further second-half scores to Dylan Wilson, Ryan Ford, Sinjin Broad (successful in all six of his conversion attempts) and Andrew Coxwell lifted the visitors to a comprehensive victory in the end, while Andrew McCullum scored a late consolation for the boys in navy.

St Andrew’s coach Andy Royle highlighted his side’s experience and faith in their philosophy as key areas that aided them in their win.

“It’s been good. They’re playing well – sticking to structures and trusting the system.

“We’ve got an older team [this season], the majority is in matric, so we have been building for this year for quite a while. We’re trying to blood some youngsters but at the moment it is matric-dominated.”

Earlier, St Andrew’s “Wild Dogs” ran in eight tries on their way to a convincing 48-5 win over Graeme’s 2nd XV. There were further victories for St Andrew’s 3rd XV, 5th XV, U/16A, U/16B, U/14 A and U/14B teams.

Graeme did offer some resistance, however, in the form of their U/15A side who triumphed 42-33.

First XV scores

Graeme College:

Tries – Mokhele, Xhaso, McCullum

Cons – Sam (2)

St Andrew’s College:

Tries – Bame Malesu (2), Poole, Wilson, Ford, Broad, Coxwell

Cons – Broad (6)

Teams

Graeme College 1st XV

Thuso Mokhele (capt.) Sifundo Dube Chumani Tshuni Hlomla Maranene Thando Nogaya Matthew Kirk Sonqoba Makalima Andrew McCallum Cody Shmidt Sakhe Kepe Lelona Xhaso Theo Shelle Buhle Planga Yanga Bangisa Lakhanye Sam

St Andrew’s College 1st XV

Basi Malesu Christopher Poole (capt.) Bame Malesu Daniel Cooke Matt Hilary Dylan Wilson Braydon Barrett Busang Mmile Sinjin Broad Guy Rushmere Benjamin Aliker Jason Thomas Andrew Coxwell Lloyd Koster Ryan Ford

Results

1st XV – Graeme College 19-47 St Andrew’s College

2nd XV – Graeme College 48-5 St Andrew’s College

3rd XV – Graeme College 5-60 St Andrew’s College

Graeme College 4th XV 7-59 St Andrew’s College 5th XV

U/16A – Graeme College 12-13 St Andrew’s College

U/16B – Graeme College 21-31 St Andrew’s College

U/15A – Graeme College 42-33 St Andrew’s College

U/14A – Graeme College 5-27 St Andrew’s College

U/14B – Graeme College 19-33 St Andrew’s College