Well organised venues… hopeful voters

The big day finally arrived here in Makhanda (Grahamstown) and parties and voters were queued up for the polls from the early hours of Wednesday 8 May. Despite other parts of the Eastern Cape struggling to open voting stations on time, polls in Makhanda were off to a smooth start, with voting materials and IEC officials ready to go by 7 Wednesday morning. Our reporters were based all over Makana on the day; here’s a report back from the voting stations in the Albany Road and CBD area.
The voting stations that the Grocott’s Election team visited across Makana municipality reported few administrative or other problems, although Grocott’s Mail was informed about various concerns queried with the IEC.
As expected, Makana’s urban stations experienced much higher numbers of voters throughout the day. Stations in rural areas were calm and peaceful, with people trickling in during the 14 hours they were open.
First in line at the Hill Street station in Makhanda, at 7am sharp, were Brett Bay and Susan Radloff. Early morning voting there was slow – some people said they waited in line for about two hours.
Arguably the most beautiful voting station was St Aidan’s; though the queue was reportedly slower than other places in town, the venue was stunning. The other noted complaint from the voting station was a shortage of forms for voters who had registered elsewhere, to permit them to vote.
The voting station at the Albany Recreational Hall near Middle Terrace opened on time, according to the IEC Presiding Officer. Voters were slow to arrive but parties were hopeful; the ANC, DA and GOOD were present outside the venue to welcome voters.
The Albany Recreational Hall voting station. Photo by Kathryn Cleary
The first hiccup of the morning was expressed by DA member Marcelle Booysen; who took issue to the positioning of the voting booths in the hall. Allegedly a photograph was posted to social media of a voter at the booth with their ballot clearly in view. The image prompted IEC officials to re-arrange the booths in an “ATM” like fashion. Booysen disagreed with this as it could allow voters in line to see the other person marking the ballot.
Makana Spokesperson Yoliswa Ramokolo later confirmed that according to National IEC officials the booths were to remain in that position.
Down the road at Mary Waters Secondary School voters and party agents crowded the area. The IEC Presiding Officer stated that by 10:30am 411 people had voted at the station. The venue was clean and organised, and parties outside were quiet and cordial. Members of the EFF, DA, ANC and GOOD had tables set up to welcome and greet voters.
Mary Waters Secondary School voting station. Photo by Kathryn Cleary
All parties expressed confidence, and did not believe the drizzle of rain would hinder the voting process.
In Hooggenoeg, the voting station was quiet. DA, ANC and GOOD had representatives at tables outside the venue; voters came and went with ease as the wind began to pick-up ever so slightly. The chill in the air however did not seem to affect the voter turnout.
Hooggenoeg voting station. Photo by Kathryn Cleary
SAPS officials at the venue said it had been smooth so far, and hoped for the rest of the day to go the same.
Citizens of Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape; Mr and Mrs Kroucamp leave the Albany Recreation Hall after having voting on 8 May 2019. Photo: Frances White
Election Day buzz at St Aidan’s on 8 May. Photo: Zintle Rwaxa
Election Day buzz at St Aidan’s on 8 May. Photo: Zintle Rwaxa
Eric and Jean Kelly at the St Aidan’s voting station on 8 May 2019. Photo: Zintle Rwaxa
1. Voters queueing outside of the Makhanda Public Library in the Eastern Cape on the 8th of May 2019. On a cold overcast day people still wear their party’s T-shirts with pride.
5.Voters queueing outside the Public Library in Makhanda to vote on a cold overcast day on the 8th of May 2019.
4.Mrs Madinda who was woken up by her six year old daughter to go vote is standing in the queue while some Journalism students interview her outside the Public Library in Makhanda on the 8th of May 2019.
3.The queue outside the Public Library in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape gets longer as more potential voters arrive on the 8th of May 2019 at the voting station.
2.Dr Sizwe Mabizela the Vice Chancellor of Rhodes University being interviewed by a Journalism student from Rhodes while queueing to vote on the 8th of May 2019.
On the 8th of May 2019; an IEC poster indicates a voting station set up at the recreational hall on Albany Road in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. The Albany Recreational Hall has hosted many indoor events including weddings, banquets and concerts. © Frances White
Voters ready at the Hill Street voting station before 7am on 8 May 2019. Photo: Steven Lang
First in line at Hill Street on 8 May 2019, Brett Bay and Susan Radloff. Photo: Steven Lang
Pop up Snackataria outside the Hill Street voting station. Photo: Steven Lang
IMG_1407 Patronicia Booysen, Chante Stokes, Lauren Booysen & David Jackson. Photo: Stevewn Lang
Election posters cover a street light pole in Hill Street on 8 May 2019. With social media, who is behind it is not always as clear – and polarisation rather than co-existence of ideologies is the norm. Photo: Steven Lang
On national and provincial elections day, the 8th of May 2019, a citizen stands at a booth at the Albany recreational Hall, Makhanda, Eastern Cape to cast his vote. © Frances White
On the 8th of May 2019, Election Day; Police and government officials patrol the voting station at the Albany Recreational Hall in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. The ticket office provides entry to many of the events and banquets held at the venue. © Frances White
In Makhanda on the 8th of May 2019, a telephone pole outside Hooggenoeg Hall in the Eastern Cape carries African National Congress and Democratic Alliance campaign posters. A voting station is set up at the hall on national and provincial Election Day. © Frances White
On the 8th of May 2019, Makhanda and Hooegenoeg community members head towards the voting station at the Hooggenoeg Hall. Political party’s campaign posters line the telephone poles along the road. © Frances White
On the 8th of May 2019, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape; citizens of the Hooggenoeg community queue at the Hall to make their vote on Elections day. Party members and members of the community stand in the doorway and sit on chairs awaiting their turn. © Frances White
At the Mary Waters Secondary School in Makhanda, Eastern Cape; an IEC elections banner is displayed alongside IEC safety tape. The school is used as a voting station on the 8th of May 2019 for the national and provincial election. © Frances White
On Election Day, the 8th of May 2019; citizens queue at the Mary Waters Secondary School in Makhanda, Eastern Cape to make their vote. Desks and chairs are cleared from classrooms in order to set up the voting station. © Frances White
Lungile Klaas casts his vote at Noluthando Hall on 8 May 2019. Photo: Kudzai Matsika