OC top table after titanic battle

Old Collegians First Rugby side moved to the top of the log in the South Eastern District Rugby Union (SEDRU) Regional League after narrowly defeating Klipfontein United 25-19, who was in first position heading into the weekend.

The SEDRU League produced exciting games on Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May, despite the cold weather. Rhodes and Easterns also recorded impressive victories against Kowie United and Swallows respectively.

Old Collegians vs Klipfontein

This two in-form teams who are also the top two sides in the league, played some brilliant running rugby on Saturday. Both teams were unbeaten before this encounter and this all important clash was always going to be a tough one. Both teams played exciting and attractive rugby.

For Old Collegians (OC), tries came from Mpumelelo Mporu, Anam Mngcombe and Sakhiwo Sandi. Ashley Ngaphi succeeded with two conversions and two penalties.

Deon Gunn scored the only try for Klipfontein while the veteran Viren Cook slotted four long ranged penalties. It was not enough for Klipfontein, as they lost their top spot on the log, after losing out 25-19 to OC.

Rhodes vs Kowie United

Rhodes’ Stallions had the upper hand against Kowie United at Rhodes’ Great Field on Friday 3 May, recording a bonus point 37-7 win. Rhodes dominated from the outset with the visitors making too many unforced errors. The Rhodes backline came to the party and played well in the second half with nice running lines.

Swallows vs Easterns

The Easterns proved too strong for the young Swallows side with a bonus point 43-5 win at the Oval on Saturday. The Swallows were no match for the strong Easterns side, and could not stem the tide of the Easterns attack, with several players scoring braces for the victors.