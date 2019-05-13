Platinum Jubilee for Carinus art auction

The Carinus Art Centre is once again holding its very successful and entertaining Art Auction on 18 May at 6.30pm at the school. Our 2019 theme is ‘PLATINUM JUBILEE’ as the Carinus Art Centre is turning 70 this year. On auction is an exciting list of very well-known artists from other parts of the country as well as excellent artists from the Eastern Cape who have generously donated works!

These include paintings by Ade Kapidiades, Nicholaas Maritz, Jacqueline Griffin-Jones, Chanelle Staude, Julia Skeen, David Bunyon and Gill Maylam;

Photographs by Simon Pamphilon, Roddy Fox and CJ Chandler, a woodblock print by Joshua Miles, etchings by Peter Midlane and Theresa Jo Wessels;

Ceramics by Richard Pullen and Charmaine Haines, a mixed media work by Gabrielle Richards, an illustration artwork by Davaan Naran, two cushion covers by SkinnyLaminx;

Jewelry by Geni Gault, inks drawings by Casha Jacot-Guillarmod, and a ragdoll by Matilda Goosen, to mention a few.

The event would not be complete without our ever popular ‘Silent Auction’. It too will include a good selection of artworks by professional artists as well as Carinus students.

We hope you and your friends will join us for an evening of fun and enjoyment. You will also be able to feast on our now famous ‘designer’ eats! The cost per ticket is R150.00. They are available from our secretary, Lizelle Viet, between 8.00 am and 2.30 pm, Monday to Friday.

You may also purchase tickets from individual staff members. The school’s land line is 046 622 4543, and the email is carinus@lantic.net.

We look forwards to seeing you there.