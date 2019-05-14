ADVERTORIAL: Makana Brick celebrates 25 years

A few kilometres to the north of Makhanda (Grahamstown), on what was once the working farm of Beaconsfield, is the expansive property and factory of clay brick manufacturers, Makana Brick, which produces high volumes of the best quality clay bricks.

Formed in 1994, this year marks the 25th anniversary of Makana Brick, and the company is celebrating throughout 2019 with the community and by giving to the community.

Makana Brick has, in its 25 years with CEO Colin Meyer at the helm, grown to become the largest clay brick manufacturer between Durban and Cape Town.

Meyer said at a staff function held recently that after more than R120-million worth of investment into plant and infrastructure, Makana Brick has one of the most technologically advanced clay brick plants in South Africa.

The CEO said the success of the company was due, in the main, to its dedicated and loyal staff complement and its firmly-established customer base.

He added: “The world-class facilities have resulted in Makana Brick being able to produce a full range of clay brick products including face bricks, stock bricks and pavers.”

Makana Brick is one of a handful of Makhanda companies and businesses that spend large amounts of money each year and devote much time and effort for the betterment of the community, contributing to various worthy causes.

In celebration of its 25th birthday, Makana Brick management took the decision to start ‘at home’ as it were, holding a celebratory function for all staff members.

Makana Brick management also decided, in view of the critical water shortage befalling Makhanda at present, to give away three 2500-litre JoJo water tanks as lucky-draw prizes at the function to three staff members.

The function had been preceded by speeches and an appearance by a praise singer.

At the start of the very popular annual 8km Nite Race held in March and sponsored by Makana Brick, Meyer announced that Makana Brick would donate R25 000 to Grahamstown Hospice in recognition of the clay brick manufacturer’s 25th birthday.

This was in addition to the entry fees of the 520 runners, joggers and walkers that went the way of Hospice as well.

The company recently sponsored a table-of-ten for residents from Makhanda retirement homes at the annual Hospice cheese and wine concert hosted by Kingswood College.

Meyer said Makana Brick had, over the past 25 years, received invaluable support in various forms from its work force and the community, and this was the company’s way of reciprocating and saying “thank you”.