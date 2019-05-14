Stars triumph as Brumbies draw

The Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) Super League saw two exciting matches being played in Port Elizabeth on Saturday 4 May, with the Brumbies and Trying Stars taking on Missionvale and Windvogel respectively.

The Brumbies First team and Missionvale Firsts played to an exciting 20-20 draw in their EPRU Super League encounter. The Brumbies were in front 10-8 at halftime, but could not hold onto their narrow lead at the end of the full 80 minutes.

The home side dominated in the early stages but could not capitalise on their dominance. The Brumbies fought back nicely in the second half and scored a few exciting tries, through veterans Vincent Mains and Peter Frans. Mains also converted two conversions and two penalties.

Elsewhere in PE, the Trying Stars quickly wrapped up their encounter against Windvogel with a bonus point 33-5 win.The Stars backline once again dominated and were on fire, playing at a high tempo game.