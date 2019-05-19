Parade those flags

The Rhodes University community began its celebrations of International Week with a colourful parade on Saturday morning. Close to 200 students carrying flags of many different countries paraded from the Stephen Biko building on campus into town in a display aimed at embracing diversity.

As to be expected, there were far more South Africans than representatives from other countries so in the parade they proudly displayed quite a few foreign flags.

Rhodes says that over 86 countries are represented at the university underlining its claim at being a truly international university.

The week will include an inaugural summit of “SADC: Imagining a Borderless Region” where participants will discuss the prospect of a common passport for the region; a free trade area, language issues, a single currency and maritime security.